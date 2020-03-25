Shares of TISI Down 56.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) on October 8th, 2019 at $17.04. In approximately 6 months, Team Inc has returned 56.74% as of today's recent price of $7.37.

Team Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.00 and a 52-week low of $6.70 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $7.37 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Team, Inc. provides specialized industrial services, including leak repair, hot tapping, emissions control, concrete repair, energy management, and mechanical inspection services. The Company has 40 customer service locations throughout the United States and three subsidiaries in England, Trinidad, and Singapore. The company also manufactures industrial equipment.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Team Inc.

