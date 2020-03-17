Shares of TILE Down 42.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) on February 28th, 2020 at $14.83. In approximately 2 weeks, Interface Inc has returned 42.75% as of today's recent price of $8.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Interface Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $8.46 and a high of $17.68 and are now at $8.49. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Interface, Inc. manufactures, markets, installs, and services products for the commercial and institutional interiors market. The Company provides modular carpet, panel fabrics for use in open plan office furniture systems, and complementary products, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services. Interface markets its products around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Interface Inc.

