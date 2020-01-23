Shares of TIF Up 40.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) on October 24th, 2019 at $95.48. In approximately 3 months, Tiffany & Co has returned 40.47% as of today's recent price of $134.12.

Over the past year, Tiffany & Co has traded in a range of $78.60 to $134.29 and is now at $134.12, 71% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Tiffany & Co. operates jewelry stores and manufactures products through its subsidiary corporations. The Company operates retail stores in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and the United Arab Emirates, and also engages in direct selling through internet, catalog, and business gift operations.

