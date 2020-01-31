Shares of THS Down 17.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) on October 2nd, 2019 at $53.68. In approximately 4 months, Treehouse Foods has returned 16.96% as of today's recent price of $44.57.

Treehouse Foods share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.88 and a 52-week low of $43.93 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $44.57 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a food manufacturer servicing primarily the retail grocery and foodservice distribution channels. The Company's products include non-dairy powdered coffee creamer; canned soups, salad dressings and sauces, jams and pie fillings, pickles, and related products.

