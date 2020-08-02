Shares of THS Down 14.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) on October 2nd, 2019 at $53.68. In approximately 4 months, Treehouse Foods has returned 14.43% as of today's recent price of $45.93.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Treehouse Foods have traded between a low of $43.93 and a high of $67.88 and are now at $46.11, which is 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a food manufacturer servicing primarily the retail grocery and foodservice distribution channels. The Company's products include non-dairy powdered coffee creamer; canned soups, salad dressings and sauces, jams and pie fillings, pickles, and related products.

