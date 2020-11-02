Shares of THRM Up 10.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) on December 5th, 2019 at $43.53. In approximately 2 months, Gentherm Inc has returned 10.74% as of today's recent price of $48.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Gentherm Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.63 and a high of $48.61 and are now at $48.20, 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures heating, cooling, and ventilating devices for diverse global markets. The Company offers heated and cooled seating, electronics, wheels, and cables for the automotive markets. Gentherm serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Gentherm Inc shares.

Log in and add Gentherm Inc (THRM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.