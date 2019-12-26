Shares of TGTX Up 74.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tg Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) on October 28th, 2019 at $6.41. In approximately 2 months, Tg Therapeutics has returned 74.73% as of today's recent price of $11.20.

Over the past year, Tg Therapeutics has traded in a range of $3.32 to $11.19 and is now at $11.20, 237% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.3%.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies, specifically, relapsed, and refractory non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

