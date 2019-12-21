Shares of TGT Up 28.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) on August 21st, 2019 at $100.76. In approximately 4 months, Target Corp has returned 28.18% as of today's recent price of $129.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Target Corp have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $130.24 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

Target Corporation operates general merchandise discount stores. The Company focuses on merchandising operations which includes general merchandise and food discount stores and a fully integrated online business. Target also offers credit to qualified applicants through its branded proprietary credit cards.

