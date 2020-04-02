Shares of TFX Up 11.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) on October 31st, 2019 at $343.87. In approximately 3 months, Teleflex Inc has returned 11.70% as of today's recent price of $384.09.

Teleflex Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $389.26 and a 52-week low of $268.05 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $384.09 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% higher and 0.45% higher over the past week, respectively.

Teleflex Incorporated is a global provider of medical technology products. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Teleflex Inc shares.

Log in and add Teleflex Inc (TFX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.