Shares of TFSL Up 26.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tfs Financial Co (NASDAQ:TFSL) on June 4th, 2019 at $17.42. In approximately 9 months, Tfs Financial Co has returned 25.95% as of today's recent price of $21.93.

In the past 52 weeks, Tfs Financial Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.89 and a high of $22.22 and are now at $21.93, 38% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

TFS Financial Corporation is the holding company. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loans. Third Federal operates throughout Ohio and Florida.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Tfs Financial Co shares.

