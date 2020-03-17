Shares of TEX Down 40.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) on February 18th, 2020 at $25.08. In approximately 4 weeks, Terex Corp has returned 40.02% as of today's recent price of $15.04.

Terex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.67 and the current low of $13.83 and are currently at $15.35 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% lower and 3.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

Terex Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer operating in four business segments such as aerial work platforms, construction, cranes, and materials processing. Terex manufactures a broad range of equipment for use in various industries including the construction, infrastructure, quarrying, mining, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, and utility industries.

