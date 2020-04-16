Shares of TDY Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Teledyne Tech (NYSE:TDY) on March 24th, 2020 at $256.65. In approximately 3 weeks, Teledyne Tech has returned 19.92% as of today's recent price of $307.78.

Teledyne Tech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $398.99 and a 52-week low of $195.34 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $307.78 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Teledyne Technologies Inc. provides electronic subsystems and instrumentation. The Company provides aerospace and defense electronics, digital imaging products and software, monitoring instrumentation for marine and environmental applications, harsh environment interconnect products, and subsystems for satellite communications. Teledyne also provides engineered systems.

