Shares of TDS Down 28.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Telephone & Data (NYSE:TDS) on August 2nd, 2019 at $27.18. In approximately 7 months, Telephone & Data has returned 28.46% as of today's recent price of $19.44.

Over the past year, Telephone & Data has traded in a range of $18.28 to $33.95 and is now at $19.44, 6% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.96% lower and 1.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company operates primarily in the cellular, local telephone, and personal communications services markets. Telephone and Data Systems provides telecommunications services throughout the United States.

