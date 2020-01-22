Shares of TDOC Up 23.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) on December 20th, 2019 at $82.60. In approximately 1 month, Teladoc Inc has returned 23.52% as of today's recent price of $102.03.

Over the past year, Teladoc Inc has traded in a range of $48.57 to $102.80 and is now at $102.03, 110% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Teladoc, Inc. provides healthcare services. The Company diagnoses, recommends treatment, and prescribes medication for routine medical issues through phone and video consultations. Teladoc operates in the United States.

