Shares of TDG Up 21.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on August 6th, 2019 at $529.11. In approximately 6 months, Transdigm Group has returned 21.24% as of today's recent price of $641.47.

Transdigm Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $638.95 and a 52-week low of $341.75 and are now trading 88% above that low price at $641.47 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

TransDigm Group, Inc., through subsidiaries, manufactures aircraft components. The Company produces ignition systems and components, gear pumps, mechanical and electromechanical actuators and controls, NiCad batteries and chargers, power conditioning devices, hold-open rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and latches, cockpit security devices, and AC and DC motors.

