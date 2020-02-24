Shares of TCO Up 60.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) on February 5th, 2020 at $33.05. In approximately 3 weeks, Taubman Centers has returned 60.67% as of today's recent price of $53.10.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Taubman Centers have traded between a low of $26.24 and a high of $54.50 and are now at $53.10, which is 102% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 5.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Taubman Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which, through its operating partnership, the Taubman Realty Group LP, holds interests in and owns, develops, acquires, and operates regional shopping centers. Its activities include centers' management, leasing, and expansion.

