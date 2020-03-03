Shares of TCO Up 59.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) on February 5th, 2020 at $33.05. In approximately 4 weeks, Taubman Centers has returned 59.03% as of today's recent price of $52.56.

Taubman Centers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.50 and a 52-week low of $26.24 and are now trading 100% above that low price at $52.56 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.7%.

Taubman Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which, through its operating partnership, the Taubman Realty Group LP, holds interests in and owns, develops, acquires, and operates regional shopping centers. Its activities include centers' management, leasing, and expansion.

