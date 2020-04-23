Shares of TBPH Up 22.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Theravance B (NASDAQ:TBPH) on March 23rd, 2020 at $22.76. In approximately 1 month, Theravance B has returned 22.41% as of today's recent price of $27.86.

Over the past year, Theravance B has traded in a range of $15.18 to $31.54 and is now at $27.86, 84% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Theravance Biopharma Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule medicines across a number of therapeutic areas including respiratory disease, bacterial infections, and central nervous system.

