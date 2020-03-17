Shares of TBI Down 30.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) on February 6th, 2020 at $18.73. In approximately 1 month, Trueblue Inc has returned 30.25% as of today's recent price of $13.06.

In the past 52 weeks, Trueblue Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.02 and a high of $25.75 and are now at $13.06, 9% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides temporary manual labor to the light industrial and small business markets. The Company operates dispatch offices in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. TrueBlue's customers are primarily in the transportation, warehousing, hospitality, landscaping, construction, light manufacturing, retail, wholesale, and sanitation industries.

