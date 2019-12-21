Shares of TBBK Up 32.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bancorp Inc/The (NASDAQ:TBBK) on April 26th, 2019 at $9.93. In approximately 8 months, Bancorp Inc/The has returned 32.49% as of today's recent price of $13.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bancorp Inc/The have traded between a low of $7.64 and a high of $13.73 and are now at $13.44, which is 76% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.0%.

The Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank offers services including interest bearing checking accounts, a full line of loan products, and online bill payment. Bancorp operates in the States of Delaware and Pennsylvania.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Bancorp Inc/The shares.

