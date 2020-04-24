Shares of SYX Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) on March 24th, 2020 at $18.05. In approximately 1 month, Systemax Inc has returned 1.86% as of today's recent price of $17.71.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Systemax Inc have traded between a low of $14.00 and a high of $26.57 and are now at $17.71, which is 27% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 2.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Systemax, Inc. retails private label and brand name personal computers and related supplies. The Company offers industrial equipment, material handling, technology products, and accessories. Systemax serves customers in the United States, Canada, and France.

