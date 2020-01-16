Shares of SYKE Up 37.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sykes Enterprise (NASDAQ:SYKE) on June 13th, 2019 at $26.86. In approximately 7 months, Sykes Enterprise has returned 37.11% as of today's recent price of $36.82.

Sykes Enterprise share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.11 and a 52-week low of $24.54 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $36.82 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides customer management solutions and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The Company serves customers of companies in the financial services, communications, and technology markets. Sykes provides technical support and customer service, as well as customer relationship management consulting.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sykes Enterprise shares.

