Shares of SWX Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Southwest Gas Ho (NYSE:SWX) on March 26th, 2020 at $65.57. In approximately 1 month, Southwest Gas Ho has returned 12.58% as of today's recent price of $73.81.

Over the past year, Southwest Gas Ho has traded in a range of $45.68 to $92.94 and is now at $73.81, 62% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides natural gas operation, construction, and distribution services. Southwest Gas Holdings serves customers in North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Southwest Gas Ho.

