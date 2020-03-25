Shares of SWK Down 47.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) on January 29th, 2020 at $161.37. In approximately 2 months, Stanley Black & has returned 47.73% as of today's recent price of $84.34.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stanley Black & have traded between a low of $70.00 and a high of $173.67 and are now at $84.34, which is 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access and electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more.

