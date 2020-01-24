Shares of SUM Up 28.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Summit Materia-A (NYSE:SUM) on June 27th, 2019 at $17.96. In approximately 7 months, Summit Materia-A has returned 28.51% as of today's recent price of $23.08.

Over the past year, Summit Materia-A has traded in a range of $13.42 to $25.22 and is now at $23.08, 72% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% higher and 0.07% higher over the past week, respectively.

Summit Materials, Inc. manufactures cement and concrete products. The Company produces cement and ready mix products which includes blocks, pipes, bricks, walls, and girders. Summit Materials serves customers in the United States.

