Shares of SUI Up 9.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

On March 27th, 2020 Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was at $119.30. In approximately 1 month, Sun Communities has returned 9.46% as of today's recent price of $130.59.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sun Communities have traded between a low of $95.34 and a high of $173.98 and are now at $132.66, which is 39% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates a portfolio of manufactured housing communities primarily in the midwest and southeast United States.

