Shares of STZ Down 37.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) on February 26th, 2020 at $194.22. In approximately 3 weeks, Constellation-A has returned 37.61% as of today's recent price of $121.18.

Over the past year, Constellation-A has traded in a range of $107.00 to $214.48 and is now at $121.18, 13% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Constellation Brands, Inc. produces and markets alcoholic beverages in North America, Europe, and Australia, and New Zealand. The Company has a portfolio of brands across the wine, imported beer, and distilled spirits categories. Constellation conducts its business through wholly owned subsidiaries as well as through a variety of joint ventures with various other entities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Constellation-A.

Log in and add Constellation-A (STZ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.