Shares of STWD Up 21.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Starwood Propert (NYSE:STWD) on January 15th, 2019 at $20.91. In approximately 12 months, Starwood Propert has returned 21.43% as of today's recent price of $25.39.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Starwood Propert have traded between a low of $20.71 and a high of $25.52 and are now at $25.39, which is 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment company. The Company originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood may also invest in residential mortgage loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.

