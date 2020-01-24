Shares of STT Up 31.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for State St Corp (NYSE:STT) on October 18th, 2019 at $61.18. In approximately 3 months, State St Corp has returned 31.51% as of today's recent price of $80.46.

State St Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.89 and a 52-week low of $48.62 and are now trading 65% above that low price at $80.12 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

State Street Corporation services institutional investors and manages financial assets worldwide. The Company's products and services include custody, accounting, administration, daily pricing, international exchange services, cash management, financial asset management, securities lending, and investment advisory services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of State St Corp shares.

