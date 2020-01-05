Shares of STT Up 13.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for State St Corp (NYSE:STT) on March 31st, 2020 at $52.51. In approximately 1 month, State St Corp has returned 13.51% as of today's recent price of $59.60.

State St Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.89 and a 52-week low of $42.10 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $59.60 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

State Street Corporation services institutional investors and manages financial assets worldwide. The Company's products and services include custody, accounting, administration, daily pricing, international exchange services, cash management, financial asset management, securities lending, and investment advisory services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of State St Corp shares.

Log in and add State St Corp (STT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.