Shares of STBZ Down 34.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for State Bank Finan (NASDAQ:STBZ) on June 28th, 2018 at $33.06. In approximately 22 months, State Bank Finan has returned 34.68% as of today's recent price of $21.59.

State Bank Finan share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.73 and a 52-week low of $20.87 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $21.59 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

State Bank Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary has locations in metro Atlanta and Bibb, Houston, Dooly, and Jones counties in Middle Georgia.

