Shares of SSNC Up 35.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC) on March 26th, 2020 at $43.06. In approximately 2 months, Ss&C Technologie has returned 35.10% as of today's recent price of $58.17.

Ss&C Technologie share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $66.74 and a 52-week low of $29.51 and are now trading 97% above that low price at $58.17 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 1.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. develops and markets computer software for financial services providers. The software enables trading and modeling, portfolio management and reporting, accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ss&C Technologie shares.

Log in and add Ss&C Technologie (SSNC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.