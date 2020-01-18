Shares of SSNC Up 30.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC) on September 6th, 2019 at $48.76. In approximately 4 months, Ss&C Technologie has returned 30.18% as of today's recent price of $63.47.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ss&C Technologie have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $67.73 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. develops and markets computer software for financial services providers. The software enables trading and modeling, portfolio management and reporting, accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

