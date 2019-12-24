Shares of SRPT Up 54.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sarepta Therapeu (NASDAQ:SRPT) on October 4th, 2019 at $87.38. In approximately 3 months, Sarepta Therapeu has returned 54.69% as of today's recent price of $135.16.

In the past 52 weeks, Sarepta Therapeu share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.05 and a high of $158.80 and are now at $135.16, 88% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of unique RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of both rare and infectious diseases. The Company offers its products to the medical industry in countries around the world.

