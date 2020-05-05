Shares of SRCE Up 3.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) on April 7th, 2020 at $32.42. In approximately 4 weeks, 1St Source Corp has returned 3.13% as of today's recent price of $33.43.

1St Source Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.42 and a 52-week low of $26.07 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $32.88 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

1st Source Corporation is the holding company for 1st Source Bank. The Bank attracts deposits and offers commercial banking, personal banking and trust services to customers in northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan. 1st Source's Specialty Finance Group provides leases and financing for aircraft, automobiles, trucks, and construction equipment.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of 1St Source Corp shares.

Log in and add 1St Source Corp (SRCE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.