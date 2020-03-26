Shares of SRC Down 45.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC) on February 27th, 2020 at $48.27. In approximately 4 weeks, Spirit Realty has returned 45.20% as of today's recent price of $26.45.

Spirit Realty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.63 and a 52-week low of $18.37 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $26.45 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Trust invests in single-tenant and triple-net basis real estate properties engaged in retail, service, and distribution industries. Spirit Realty Capital serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Spirit Realty.

