Shares of SRC Up 6.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC) on January 15th, 2020 at $50.39. In approximately 1 month, Spirit Realty has returned 6.37% as of today's recent price of $53.60.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Spirit Realty have traded between a low of $36.69 and a high of $54.63 and are now at $53.60, which is 46% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Trust invests in single-tenant and triple-net basis real estate properties engaged in retail, service, and distribution industries. Spirit Realty Capital serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Spirit Realty shares.

Log in and add Spirit Realty (SRC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.