Shares of SQ Up 16.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Square Inc (:SQ) on April 8th, 2020 at $54.78. In approximately 4 weeks, Square Inc has returned 16.65% as of today's recent price of $63.90.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Square Inc have traded between a low of $32.33 and a high of $87.25 and are now at $63.90, which is 98% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

