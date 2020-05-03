Shares of SPXC Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Spx Corp (NYSE:SPXC) on October 21st, 2019 at $41.57. In approximately 5 months, Spx Corp has returned 5.02% as of today's recent price of $43.65.

Spx Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.76 and a 52-week low of $29.59 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $43.65 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

SPX Corporation is, along with its subsidiaries, a global supplier of infrastructure equipment with operations in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and detection and measurement markets. The Company primarily serves the power and energy markets.

