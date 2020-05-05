Shares of SPWR Up 11.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) on April 9th, 2020 at $6.20. In approximately 4 weeks, Sunpower Corp has returned 10.97% as of today's recent price of $6.88.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sunpower Corp have traded between a low of $4.03 and a high of $16.04 and are now at $7.07, which is 75% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

SunPower Corporation is an integrated solar products and services company. The Company designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance solar electric power technologies. SunPower serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sunpower Corp shares.

