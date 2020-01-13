Shares of SPB Up 21.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) on November 4th, 2019 at $52.41. In approximately 2 months, Spectrum Brands has returned 21.83% as of today's recent price of $63.85.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Spectrum Brands have traded between a low of $45.04 and a high of $66.50 and are now at $63.85, which is 42% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% higher and 2.17% higher over the past week, respectively.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a global and diversified consumer products company and a supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, faucets, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

