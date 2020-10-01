Shares of SP Up 26.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) on July 3rd, 2019 at $33.49. In approximately 6 months, Sp Plus Corp has returned 26.14% as of today's recent price of $42.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sp Plus Corp have traded between a low of $29.12 and a high of $47.33 and are now at $42.24, which is 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking facility management services in the United States and Canada. The Company provides on-site management services at multi-level and surface parking facilities in the urban and airport parking markets. SP Plus serves owners of office buildings, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sp Plus Corp shares.

