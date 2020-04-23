Shares of SNX Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) on March 20th, 2020 at $75.50. In approximately 1 month, Synnex Corp has returned 5.27% as of today's recent price of $71.52.

Over the past year, Synnex Corp has traded in a range of $52.06 to $153.07 and is now at $71.52, 37% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 3.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

SYNNEX Corporation provides information technology supply chain services. The Company offers services to original equipment manufacturers and software publishers worldwide. SYNNEX offers product distribution, related logistics services, and contract assembly.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Synnex Corp.

