Shares of SNX Up 46.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

In approximately 4 months, Synnex Corp has returned 46.27% as of today's recent price of $129.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Synnex Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.76 and a high of $130.96 and are now at $129.43, 78% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides information technology supply chain services. The Company offers services to original equipment manufacturers and software publishers worldwide. SYNNEX offers product distribution, related logistics services, and contract assembly.

