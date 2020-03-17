Shares of SNV Down 49.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) on February 24th, 2020 at $33.89. In approximately 3 weeks, Synovus Finl has returned 48.97% as of today's recent price of $17.29.

In the past 52 weeks, Synovus Finl share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $17.00 and a high of $40.32 and are now at $17.15. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Synovus Financial Corp. provides financial services. The Company offers commercial, retail banking, and investment services. Synovus Financial serves customers in the United States.

