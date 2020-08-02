Shares of SNHY Down 1.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) on May 7th, 2019 at $46.50. In approximately 9 months, Sun Hydraulics has returned 1.81% as of today's recent price of $45.66.

Over the past year, Sun Hydraulicshas traded in a range of $0.00 to $53.59 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs and manufactures high-performance, screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, and manifolds which control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. The Company sells its products worldwide through independent distributors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sun Hydraulics.

