Shares of SNA Down 25.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Snap-On Inc (NYSE:SNA) on January 7th, 2020 at $164.63. In approximately 2 months, Snap-On Inc has returned 25.70% as of today's recent price of $122.32.

In the past 52 weeks, Snap-On Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $118.08 and a high of $174.00 and are now at $122.32. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Snap-on Incorporated develops, manufactures, and distributes tool and equipment solutions worldwide. The Company's products include hand and power tools, diagnostics and shop equipment, tool storage products, diagnostics software, and other solutions for the automotive service industry. Customers include professional service technicians and motor service shop owners, among others.

