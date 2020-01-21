Shares of SKX Up 19.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Skechers Usa-A (NYSE:SKX) on September 6th, 2019 at $34.43. In approximately 5 months, Skechers Usa-A has returned 19.60% as of today's recent price of $41.18.

Skechers Usa-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.49 and a 52-week low of $24.76 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $41.18 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs and markets branded contemporary casual, active, rugged, and lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children. The Company sells its products to department stores and specialty retailers. Skechers also sells its products internationally through distributors and directly to consumers through its own retail stores.

