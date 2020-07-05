Shares of SIX Up 29.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Six Flags Entert (NYSE:SIX) on April 7th, 2020 at $14.74. In approximately 1 month, Six Flags Entert has returned 28.97% as of today's recent price of $19.01.

Over the past year, Six Flags Entert has traded in a range of $8.75 to $59.52 and is now at $19.01, 117% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.31% lower and 3.93% lower over the past week, respectively.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation operates regional theme parks across North America. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water, and zoological parks. The Parks offer rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets.

