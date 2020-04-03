Shares of SHOO Down 19.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) on January 30th, 2020 at $40.20. In approximately 1 month, Steven Madden has returned 19.85% as of today's recent price of $32.22.

In the past 52 weeks, Steven Madden share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.95 and a high of $44.80 and are now at $32.22, 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 1.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs and markets fashion footwear for women. The Company's shoes are sold through Steve Madden retail stores, department stores, apparel and footwear specialty stores, and online. Steven Madden has licensees, including sportswear and jeans, outerwear, intimate apparel, eyewear, hosiery, and jewelry, and owns and operates a retail store under its David Aaron brand.

